Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) share price just crashed 21% lower

Motley Fool Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) share price was sold off overnight and crashed 21% lower. Here's why the market darling's shares came under pressure...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, TSLA [Video]

Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, TSLA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.3%. And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:07Published
Nasdaq 100 Movers: QCOM, TSLA [Video]

Nasdaq 100 Movers: QCOM, TSLA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla (TSLA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 318.2% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:07Published
Nasdaq 100 Movers: EXPE, TSLA [Video]

Nasdaq 100 Movers: EXPE, TSLA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.6%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 250.3% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Wall Street to make subdued return after the long weekend

 After the long Labor Day weekend, US investors hoping for a resumption of upward momentum may have to wait a bit longer. Spread betting quotes indicate that even...
Proactive Investors

Tesla’s second largest shareholder takes some profits

 Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) second biggest Tesla investor after Elon Musk has taken a huge chunk of profits in the electric car. Edinburgh-based Baillie...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this