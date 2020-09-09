Global  
 

DXY: US dollar index rallies as AstraZeneca pauses covid-19 vaccine trial

Invezz Wednesday, 9 September 2020
DXY: US dollar index rallies as AstraZeneca pauses covid-19 vaccine trialThe US dollar index is up for the seventh straight day as traders react to the news that AstraZeneca has paused its COVID-19 vaccine trial. The currency is also reacting to recent positive data from the United States and the rising geopolitical risks. The EUR/USD and GBP/USD pairs have risen by about 0.05% each. AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial The dollar index is rising today after AstraZeneca and Oxford University paused a trial of their COVID-19 vaccine after a participant got an unexplained illness. The firm said that the decision will allow an independent committee to review the vaccine and
