DXY: US dollar index rallies as AstraZeneca pauses covid-19 vaccine trial
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
The US dollar index is up for the seventh straight day as traders react to the news that AstraZeneca has paused its COVID-19 vaccine trial. The currency is also reacting to recent positive data from the United States and the rising geopolitical risks. The EUR/USD and GBP/USD pairs have risen by about 0.05% each. AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial The dollar index is rising today after AstraZeneca and Oxford University paused a trial of their COVID-19 vaccine after a participant got an unexplained illness. The firm said that the decision will allow an independent committee to review the vaccine and
