DXY: US dollar index rallies as AstraZeneca pauses covid-19 vaccine trial Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

The US dollar index is up for the seventh straight day as traders react to the news that AstraZeneca has paused its COVID-19 vaccine trial. The currency is also reacting to recent positive data from the United States and the rising geopolitical risks. The EUR/USD and GBP/USD pairs have risen by about 0.05% each. AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial The dollar index is rising today after AstraZeneca and Oxford University paused a trial of their COVID-19 vaccine after a participant got an unexplained illness. The firm said that the decision will allow an independent committee to review the vaccine and The US dollar index is up for the seventh straight day as traders react to the news that AstraZeneca has paused its COVID-19 vaccine trial. The currency is also reacting to recent positive data from the United States and the rising geopolitical risks. The EUR/USD and GBP/USD pairs have risen by about 0.05% each. AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial The dollar index is rising today after AstraZeneca and Oxford University paused a trial of their COVID-19 vaccine after a participant got an unexplained illness. The firm said that the decision will allow an independent committee to review the vaccine and 👓 View full article

