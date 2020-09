Peacock Picks Up 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Series Reboot, #BoycottMulan Movement Gains Momentum & More News | THR News



'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' series reboot, simply titled 'Bel-Air,' is headed to Peacock, Disney's 'Mulan' has come under fire for filming scenes in China's Xinjiang Province and Colin Kaepernick is.. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:05 Published 9 hours ago

Disney's 'Mulan' criticised for Uighur links



Disney's release of "Mulan," which is set in China and meant to appeal to audiences there, has provoked activists over its star's support of Hong Kong police and for being partly filmed in a region.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:00 Published 15 hours ago