AstraZeneca halts late-stage trial for its candidate COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

In an announcement on late Tuesday, AstraZeneca plc (LON: AZN) said that late-stage trial for its candidate COVID-19 vaccine had been paused after a study participant met with an unexplained severe adverse reaction. AstraZeneca’s experimental vaccine was among the top candidates of a potential cure for the novel flu-like virus. Spokeswoman Michele Meixell of AstraZeneca commented in an emailed statement on Tuesday: “Our standard review process was triggered, and we voluntarily paused vaccination to allow review of safety data by an independent committee.” Adverse reactions can occur by chance in large trials AstraZeneca collaborated with researchers at the University of In an announcement on late Tuesday, AstraZeneca plc (LON: AZN) said that late-stage trial for its candidate COVID-19 vaccine had been paused after a study participant met with an unexplained severe adverse reaction. AstraZeneca’s experimental vaccine was among the top candidates of a potential cure for the novel flu-like virus. Spokeswoman Michele Meixell of AstraZeneca commented in an emailed statement on Tuesday: “Our standard review process was triggered, and we voluntarily paused vaccination to allow review of safety data by an independent committee.” Adverse reactions can occur by chance in large trials AstraZeneca collaborated with researchers at the University of 👓 View full article

