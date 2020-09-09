Global  
 

GM Stock Jumps 8% on Nikola Partnership News

Motley Fool Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Nikola just picked GM to build its Badger pickup -- and provide a whole lot of other services.
 Nikola shares are popping on news that the company is partnering with GM to produce its electric pickup truck, while the auto industry giant also takes an 11 percent stake in the company. Also in the EV industry, Tesla shares are down after news that stock would not be included in the S&P 500. Shares...

