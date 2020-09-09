Navistar swings to a net loss of £28.49 million in the fiscal third quarter Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Navistar International Corp. (NYSE: NAV) reported to have concluded its fiscal third quarter in loss on Wednesday. The company attributed its dovish performance to the Coronavirus pandemic that weighed on demand for its trucks and parts in recent months. Navistar opened about 6% down in the stock market on Wednesday. In the next hour, however, the stock regained about half of its intraday decline. Shares of the company are now trading at £27.72 per share versus a year to date low of £11.78 per share in March.

