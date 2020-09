You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Genetic Testing to Help Those Struggling with Mental Illness



More than 17 million Americans annually suffer from depression. The pandemic and economic downturn is taking the levels of depression in this country from bad to worse. According to a survey from the.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 05:43 Published 1 week ago US stock market closes at an all-time high despite recession



The U.S. stock market closed at an all-time high on Tuesday despite historic job losses and bankruptcies from the pandemic. Credit: USA Today Money (Domestic) Duration: 00:41 Published 1 week ago When It Comes to Home Improvements, Americans Are Bringing the Outside World to Their Houses



The good news about spending more time at home is that you’re likely getting more projects done. A new Schlage study found out what Americans are doing to their abodes during the pandemic. Buzz60’s.. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:58 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this