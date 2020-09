ICICI Bank-Videocon case: Deepak Kochhar brought to ED office in Mumbai



Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chanda Kochhar was brought to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai on September 08. ED.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 2 days ago

Equity indices subdued, FMCG and pharma stocks drag



Equity benchmark indices were subdued during early hours on September 07 due to mixed global cues with FMCG and pharma stocks under pressure. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 45 points or.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09 Published 3 days ago