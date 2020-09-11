Rio Tinto resorts to leadership overhaul after excessive pressure from shareholders Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Rio Tinto plc (LON: RIO) made two of its deputies and the CEO step down on Friday after excessive pressure from its shareholders that have been outraged on Rio’s mine expansion in Western Australia that ruined two historically significant ancient caves. Shares of the company were reported almost flat in premarket trading on Friday. On market open, however, Rio Tinto gained about 2% to hit an intraday high of £48.70 per share. On a year to date basis, the stock is now over 7% up in 2020. Earlier this year in March, Rio Tinto had slid to £29.68 per share Rio Tinto plc (LON: RIO) made two of its deputies and the CEO step down on Friday after excessive pressure from its shareholders that have been outraged on Rio’s mine expansion in Western Australia that ruined two historically significant ancient caves. Shares of the company were reported almost flat in premarket trading on Friday. On market open, however, Rio Tinto gained about 2% to hit an intraday high of £48.70 per share. On a year to date basis, the stock is now over 7% up in 2020. Earlier this year in March, Rio Tinto had slid to £29.68 per share 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Children's Boxing School in Rio Reopens, Preventing Drug Traffickers Influence



A Rio de Janeiro boxing school opened back up after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The school's "From the Hill to the Ring" project uses competition and sport to teach at-risk children.. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:01 Published on August 7, 2020

Tweets about this

