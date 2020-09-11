Global  
 

How COVID-19 Is Transforming The Auto Industry

OilPrice.com Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Automotive players in Turkey expect up to 8m used car sales in 2020 as a pre-pandemic shortage of new vehicles is exacerbated by supply chain disruptions attributed to the virus. Some 2.1m cars and light commercial vehicles were sold in the first quarter of the year, putting the market on a path to surpass the record 7.6m units sold in 2019. With many residents of major Turkish cities moving away from public transport in favour of private cars, second-hand vehicle prices increased by nearly 10% between mid-April and mid-May. Meanwhile, a July survey…
 Nikola shares are popping on news that the company is partnering with GM to produce its electric pickup truck, while the auto industry giant also takes an 11 percent stake in the company. Also in the EV industry, Tesla shares are down after news that stock would not be included in the S&P 500.

