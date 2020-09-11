Iran To Link Its Power Grid To Russia, Azerbaijan Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Iran's electricity grid will be connected with Russia and Azerbaijan in a few months, once grid compatibility studies are completed, Iran's Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said on Friday. Iran's power grid could be linked and synchronized to connect with other grids either via Azerbaijan or via Armenia and Georgia, Ardakanian said, as reported by Iranian Fars news agency. "Iran welcomes either of the two routes which gets ready first," Fars quoted minister Ardakanian as saying. Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia have…


