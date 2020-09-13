Global  
 

Australia’s Solar And Wind Sectors Set To Overtake Gas And Coal

OilPrice.com Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Australia’s top two electricity generation sources, coal and natural gas, have both seen demand in the country peak, a Rystad Energy analysis shows. The combined power production from coal and gas will be overtaken by electricity generated by solar photovoltaic (PV) and onshore wind farms from 2026. In fact, installed power generation capacity from solar and wind top that of coal and gas already from 2023, but transmission limitations will prevent some of the electricity produced from these clean energy sources from reaching urban centers…
