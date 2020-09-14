Economic calendar preview: Focus shifts to Fed, BOE, and BOJ rate decisions
Monday, 14 September 2020 () The US dollar ended last week in the green as traders focused on the strong economic data from the United States. The extremely weak British pound also contributed to the dollar strength. During the week, the sterling fell as investors started fearing about the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit. The euro (EUR/USD) remained relatively strong following the relatively hawkish ECB meeting. Here are the key events in the economic calendar to watch out for this week. Central bank decisions The Federal Reserve will start its two-day meeting on Tuesday and deliver its rate decision on Thursday. Analysts expect that the