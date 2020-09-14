Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

12 Hard-to-Believe Facts About Robinhood

Motley Fool Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Read on to see what's growing at 250% and what Snoop Dogg has to do with Robinhood.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

What Jim Cramer Likes About Robinhood Investors [Video]

What Jim Cramer Likes About Robinhood Investors

Here's what Jim Cramer thinks about Robinhood investors.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 03:13Published
Robinhood Valued at $11.2 Billion Following Series G Fundraise [Video]

Robinhood Valued at $11.2 Billion Following Series G Fundraise

Investing app Robinhood raised $200 million in a Series G Funding, bringing the company's value to $11.2 billion. App usage has surged amid the coronavirus pandemic as day trading among Americans grows..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 05:02Published
Robinhood Valuation Hits $11.2 Billion [Video]

Robinhood Valuation Hits $11.2 Billion

Robinhood Valuation Hits $11.2 Billion

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:26Published

Tweets about this

john_john172

JJ @danell1s @ProfKarolSikora @RitaPanahi there's nothing twaddle about data.. hard facts speak for themselves... thou… https://t.co/iU37yxMqBi 7 hours ago

Egm51914954

Egm @antiwar011 @mapon888 @TheEconomist You don't care about facts, hence your morally compromised CCP fanboy worldview… https://t.co/Bgg3GZhnhs 10 hours ago

Ihatehypocrisy2

TaurusBrit @BigBayer @RuelGolden @realDonaldTrump I believe the problem is I did read facts about the Chinese communist party… https://t.co/zwsA5vEFrL 12 hours ago

ThinkCenter1968

ThinkCenter68 My thoughts exactly Mr President @realDonaldTrump ! The MSM has always hated that about you, as you always state wh… https://t.co/8RIUfG1UzN 15 hours ago

Bassaces1

Bassaces RT @adrianmcmenamin: ...These are all facts and it's hard to believe anybody thinks they can seriously dispute them or the fact that Milita… 20 hours ago

alexwentzell34

Alex Wentzell @Verdict_of_Odin @CRIMS0NGUARDX People like him don't care about facts, just what fits their narrow minded views. H… https://t.co/Vip18lxPDf 20 hours ago

adrianmcmenamin

adrian mcmenamin ...These are all facts and it's hard to believe anybody thinks they can seriously dispute them or the fact that Mil… https://t.co/qDZdMbhBus 1 day ago

_NaturalJustice

Natural Justice @Nateg8888 @playboijavi1 @sherri_sharpe @RealCandaceO @DMVBlackLives The truth just is too absurd. I'm not talking… https://t.co/2U074mhAp7 1 day ago