12 Hard-to-Believe Facts About Robinhood

JJ @danell1s @ProfKarolSikora @RitaPanahi there's nothing twaddle about data.. hard facts speak for themselves... thou… https://t.co/iU37yxMqBi 7 hours ago Egm @antiwar011 @mapon888 @TheEconomist You don't care about facts, hence your morally compromised CCP fanboy worldview… https://t.co/Bgg3GZhnhs 10 hours ago TaurusBrit @BigBayer @RuelGolden @realDonaldTrump I believe the problem is I did read facts about the Chinese communist party… https://t.co/zwsA5vEFrL 12 hours ago ThinkCenter68 My thoughts exactly Mr President @realDonaldTrump ! The MSM has always hated that about you, as you always state wh… https://t.co/8RIUfG1UzN 15 hours ago Bassaces RT @adrianmcmenamin: ...These are all facts and it's hard to believe anybody thinks they can seriously dispute them or the fact that Milita… 20 hours ago Alex Wentzell @Verdict_of_Odin @CRIMS0NGUARDX People like him don't care about facts, just what fits their narrow minded views. H… https://t.co/Vip18lxPDf 20 hours ago adrian mcmenamin ...These are all facts and it's hard to believe anybody thinks they can seriously dispute them or the fact that Mil… https://t.co/qDZdMbhBus 1 day ago Natural Justice @Nateg8888 @playboijavi1 @sherri_sharpe @RealCandaceO @DMVBlackLives The truth just is too absurd. I'm not talking… https://t.co/2U074mhAp7 1 day ago