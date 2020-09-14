Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Renewable Energy Continues To Eat Away At Fossil Fuel Dominance

OilPrice.com Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Renewables are set to be the fastest-growing source of energy in the coming decades, giving fossil fuels such as coal and oil a run for their money in many parts of the world.  Sure, the world will continue to need oil, coal, and natural gas in the future, because energy systems cannot and will not switch to 100-percent low-carbon energy sources any time soon.   Recent data and analyses suggest, however, that renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power and increased penetration of electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming increasingly…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Thursday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Construction Stocks [Video]

Thursday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Construction Stocks

In trading on Thursday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of PDC Energy, off about 15.6% and..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Die neue Sonderserie Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha Highlights [Video]

Die neue Sonderserie Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha Highlights

Die neue Sonderserie Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha richtet sich vor allem an junge Motorsportfans und bietet – wie alle Modelle von Abarth – ein aufregendes, exklusives Produkt mit ultrahoher..

Credit: AutoMotoTV Deutschland     Duration: 03:09Published
Baltimore Co. begins renewable energy project at White Marsh landfill [Video]

Baltimore Co. begins renewable energy project at White Marsh landfill

Baltimore County is beginning a renewable energy project at its Eastern Sanitary Landfill in White Marsh.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:12Published

Tweets about this