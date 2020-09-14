Renewable Energy Continues To Eat Away At Fossil Fuel Dominance Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Renewables are set to be the fastest-growing source of energy in the coming decades, giving fossil fuels such as coal and oil a run for their money in many parts of the world. Sure, the world will continue to need oil, coal, and natural gas in the future, because energy systems cannot and will not switch to 100-percent low-carbon energy sources any time soon. Recent data and analyses suggest, however, that renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power and increased penetration of electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming increasingly…


