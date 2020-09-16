Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NZD/USD darts higher as New Zealand reports record surplus

Invezz Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
NZD/USD darts higher as New Zealand reports record surplusThe NZD/USD pair is rising for the fourth straight day as traders react to the strong economic data from New Zealand. The pair is also rising because of the relatively weaker US dollar ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision. It is trading at 0.6730, which is the highest it has been since September 3. New Zealand surplus rises New Zealand has succeeded in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. The country of 5 million people has reported just 1,802 cases and 25 deaths. That is a contrast to Australia, which has recorded more than 26,000 cases and more than
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US obesity rate hits new record [Video]

US obesity rate hits new record

The obesity rate in the US has hit a new record. That's according to the non-profit organization Trust for America's Health.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published
Maserati Innovation Lab MC20 [Video]

Maserati Innovation Lab MC20

Maserati enters the new Era with MC20, the new super sports car that combines performance, sportiness and luxury in the unique Maserati style. MC20 was presented to the world in Modena on 9 September..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:17Published
Maserati MC20 aerodynamic test Wind Tunnel Dallara [Video]

Maserati MC20 aerodynamic test Wind Tunnel Dallara

Maserati enters the new Era with MC20, the new super sports car that combines performance, sportiness and luxury in the unique Maserati style. MC20 was presented to the world in Modena on 9 September..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:23Published

Tweets about this