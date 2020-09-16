NZD/USD darts higher as New Zealand reports record surplus Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The NZD/USD pair is rising for the fourth straight day as traders react to the strong economic data from New Zealand. The pair is also rising because of the relatively weaker US dollar ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision. It is trading at 0.6730, which is the highest it has been since September 3. New Zealand surplus rises New Zealand has succeeded in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. The country of 5 million people has reported just 1,802 cases and 25 deaths. That is a contrast to Australia, which has recorded more than 26,000 cases and more than

