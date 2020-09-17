The first of its kind: Kraken crypto exchange just became a US bank Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Yesterday, September 16th, was a big day for the cryptocurrency industry, as a cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, became the first crypto business to become a recognized US bank. The move was brought by the Wyoming Banking Board, which approved the exchange's application for SPDI (Special Purpose Depository Institution) charter through a vote. Kraken Financial will be in charge of banking operations Following the results of the voting, Kraken became the first SPDI bank in Wyoming. Not only that, but it will also be the first newly-chartered bank in Wyoming since 2006, according to Chris Land, the general counsel of the Wyoming

