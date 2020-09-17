GBP/USD takes a step back after BOE interest rate decision Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

The GBP/USD pair declined slightly as traders reacted to the Bank of England (BOE) and Fed interest rate decision. The pair is trading at 1.2890, which is slightly below the yesterday’s high of 1.3000. Bank of England leaves rates unchanged The BOE became the latest global central bank to leave interest rates unchanged in its September meeting. The members of the committee voted unanimously to leave the bank rate at 0.1%. The committee also voted to continue with the programs meant to cushion the economy from the crisis. Quantitative easing, with a limit of £745 billion, is among the measures The GBP/USD pair declined slightly as traders reacted to the Bank of England (BOE) and Fed interest rate decision. The pair is trading at 1.2890, which is slightly below the yesterday’s high of 1.3000. Bank of England leaves rates unchanged The BOE became the latest global central bank to leave interest rates unchanged in its September meeting. The members of the committee voted unanimously to leave the bank rate at 0.1%. The committee also voted to continue with the programs meant to cushion the economy from the crisis. Quantitative easing, with a limit of £745 billion, is among the measures 👓 View full article

United Kingdom BoE Interest Rate Decision in line with expectations (0.1%)

FXstreet.com





