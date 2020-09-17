IPO: The Hut Group stock price soars 30% on its debut Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Shares of The Hut Group (LON: THG) surged over 30% in its first day of public trading on Wednesday, to mark the largest initial public offering (IPO) in the London stock market in seven years. Fundamental analysis: Successful IPO The Hut Group, the Manchester-based online health and beauty retailer, managed to get 1.88 billion pounds in a float, thus valuing the retailer at 5.4 billion pounds. Less than half of the generated amount will go to the company, while over 960 million pounds will be shared by shareholders, led by founder and CEO Matthew Moulding. The retailer sold 376 million Shares of The Hut Group (LON: THG) surged over 30% in its first day of public trading on Wednesday, to mark the largest initial public offering (IPO) in the London stock market in seven years. Fundamental analysis: Successful IPO The Hut Group, the Manchester-based online health and beauty retailer, managed to get 1.88 billion pounds in a float, thus valuing the retailer at 5.4 billion pounds. Less than half of the generated amount will go to the company, while over 960 million pounds will be shared by shareholders, led by founder and CEO Matthew Moulding. The retailer sold 376 million 👓 View full article

