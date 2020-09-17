Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPO: The Hut Group stock price soars 30% on its debut

Invezz Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
IPO: The Hut Group stock price soars 30% on its debutShares of The Hut Group (LON: THG) surged over 30% in its first day of public trading on Wednesday, to mark the  largest initial public offering (IPO) in the London stock market in seven years. Fundamental analysis: Successful IPO The Hut Group, the Manchester-based online health and beauty retailer, managed to get 1.88 billion pounds in a float, thus valuing the retailer at 5.4 billion pounds. Less than half of the generated amount will go to the company, while over 960 million pounds will be shared by shareholders, led by founder and CEO Matthew Moulding. The retailer sold 376 million
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Alibaba's Ant Group files for record-breaking IPO [Video]

Alibaba's Ant Group files for record-breaking IPO

Alibaba's Ant Group - operator of the Alipay online payments system - has filed for an IPO that could be the biggest ever. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published

Related news from verified sources

The Hut Group jumps 30% as it debuts on the London Stock Exchange

The Hut Group jumps 30% as it debuts on the London Stock Exchange The Hut Group debuted on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Its £5.4 billion initial public offering (IPO) marked the largest in more than five years for a...
Invezz


Tweets about this

TOFnews

Toffee News IPO: The Hut Group stock price soars 30% on its debut https://t.co/3adFsmoSAy 23 minutes ago

InvezzPortal

iNVEZZ IPO: The Hut Group stock price soars 30% on its debut - https://t.co/MdavbMfP1g https://t.co/AYT86tkjqO 35 minutes ago

JaxxCapital

JACK EJURIAN Hut Group's share price soars on stock market debut https://t.co/fW7zVhNFVV 3 hours ago

sportschris

chris akers Hut Group's share price soars on stock market debut https://t.co/chR4kNNzqt via @ThisIsMoney 6 hours ago

NeilRetail

Neil Saunders 🇬🇧 Hut Group's share price soars on stock market debut https://t.co/KID0ue2CGH 11 hours ago

MulticcyOnline

Multicurrency Current Account Hut Group's share price soars on stock market debut https://t.co/Xalq0ImrgT 17 hours ago

TOFnews

Toffee News Hut soars on stock market debut: Online shopping group's share price rise makes founder Matthew Moulding a billiona… https://t.co/50ddCEJsYB 17 hours ago

ajwealthmgmt

A&J Wealth Management Hut Group's share price soars on stock market debut https://t.co/aOADrJWLi0 https://t.co/cn9vrbVhTU 17 hours ago