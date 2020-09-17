Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BUY ALERT: 2 Cheap Energy Stocks to Watch Amid the Oil Price Recovery

Motley Fool Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Oil prices continue to recover, as the energy demand across the globe is rising. In such a scenario, cheap energy stocks with strong fundamentals could recover in no time.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wall Street ends lower as tech stocks slide [Video]

Wall Street ends lower as tech stocks slide

U.S. stocks closed lower after a choppy trading session Thursday as heavyweight tech-related stocks resumed their decline following a sharp rebound the previous session, while elevated jobless claims..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:24Published
Thursday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Construction Stocks [Video]

Thursday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Construction Stocks

In trading on Thursday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of PDC Energy, off about 15.6% and..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks [Video]

Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.2%. Leading the group were shares of Gulfport Energy, up about 26% and shares of Nabors..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published

Tweets about this