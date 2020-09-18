Bank of Thailand successfully issues digital bond through blockchain Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Thailand's Central Bank recently stated that it successfully sold 50 billion baht ($1.6 billion) on Friday, in government savings bonds that leveraged blockchain technology. The project focuses on enabling investors to receive bonds faster and reduce operating costs when issuing bonds. The bank of Thailand new scripless bonds Through an official press release, Thailand's Central Bank said the platform known as DLT Scripless Bond Project is a collective effort that involves seven other organization including the Project Debt Management Office, Thailand Securities Depository Co., Ltd, selling-agent banks like Bangkok Bank, Krungthai Bank, Kasikorn Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, and the Thai


