Should You Buy Into This Oil Rally? Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

I don’t want to sound like I’m whining here, but my job is pretty difficult right now. I get paid to watch markets and give my opinion on them, something that a lot of people do for fun, but even though I know that makes me incredibly lucky, it isn’t always easy. Sometimes, and this has been the case recently, I struggle to understand what is going on and have no clear sense of the direction of the next move. When that is true, it is important that you aren’t afraid to admit it to yourself, and in my case to all of you too.… 👓 View full article

