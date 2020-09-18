UK Energy Firms Could Switch Off EV Chargers As Demand Peaks Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

New rules proposed in the UK could see electricity distributors switching off electric vehicle (EV) chargers at home connected to the smart meter system to prevent grid overloads in case of ‘emergency’ peak electricity demand. Under the proposed plan, “the technical solution proposed to allow Distributors control of consumer devices (such as Electric Vehicles) connected to Smart Meter infrastructure will only be used as a last resort measure in the event that market mechanisms fail or do not deliver to the extent anticipated.”… 👓 View full article

