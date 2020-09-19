Global  
 

ASX technology stocks to buy during this global tech sell-off

Motley Fool Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Technology darlings have been leading the global market sell-off and have put investors on edge. But the shake-up may be an opportunity to buy these two ASX tech stocks. Don’t mind the noise even as our S&P/ASX 200 Index (Index:^AXJO) is poised to open weaker after stocks like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc […]
Tech stock sell-off keeps nervous investors on sidelines

 Global markets remain risky after another week of sell-offs in big technology stocks knocked investor confidence.
Sydney Morning Herald


