Don't Believe the Hype @ApisBullXXL @vipbrj @pboockvar Correct and I guarantee you @ the money right now vs. 5% interest on that same hous… https://t.co/AyvDMwxuuK 1 day ago

Word Gets Around RT @IAmThisKevSmith: Winter is coming, reduce your fixed cost today with our offer on card terminals. Pay just £1 initial monthly terminal… 1 day ago

Kev Smith 🌍💳 Winter is coming, reduce your fixed cost today with our offer on card terminals. Pay just £1 initial monthly termi… https://t.co/bKN1qVfkX1 1 day ago

Tony @dal665 @GAMEdigital I could have gone with simply games as I registered interest but the monthly payment scheme wa… https://t.co/DHGzrNCCWq 2 days ago

Ger Pasha @Fiskantes @hivedotone No joking but this is already possible with the @ZapProtocol and their bonding curve tech .… https://t.co/uKgx6F7XvF 3 days ago

Des RT @maisonmeIissa: Lots of goodies coming soon. You guys will love it. Super affordable and I’ll be offering Affirm & Afterpay for monthly… 4 days ago

Liam Michael Shoes Our Suit Deal is coming online soon!!! 4 suits 3 monthly payment of $179 with FREE shipping.… https://t.co/Lask7vudz2 5 days ago