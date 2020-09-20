3 fashion retail stocks to invest in 2020

Sunday, 20 September 2020 () Fashion retail is on the rise again, judging by the financial results of major players in this sector. Earlier this year, the pandemic created havoc in this industry as lockdown measures forced stores to close. However, the fact that people couldn’t shop in stores actually accelerated the shift towards e-commerce and online shopping. According to the U.S. Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce, the country’s retail sales grew by nearly a third in the second quarter. The rise came as a result of a surge in online shopping, which rose 31.8% from the last quarter, or 44.5% on a