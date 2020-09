‘We Blew It.’ Douglas Rushkoff’s Take on the Future of the Web Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Douglas Rushkoff is a futurist and early cypherpunk. His early writings on the internet paved the way for thinking about the web in revolutionary terms. What's changed? 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this