Sensex, Nifty Seeking Rebound As Oil Prices Plunge

RTTNews Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Indian shares may open a tad higher on Tuesday after steep losses the previous day. Energy stocks could be in focus after crude oil prices plunged over 4 percent overnight amid concerns about outlook for energy demand.
