Sensex, Nifty Seeking Rebound As Oil Prices Plunge
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 () Indian shares may open a tad higher on Tuesday after steep losses the previous day. Energy stocks could be in focus after crude oil prices plunged over 4 percent overnight amid concerns about outlook for energy demand.
ExxonMobil posted a $1.1 billion second-quarter loss and Chevron lost $8.3 billion as oil prices crashed and a global pandemic sparked a drop-off in worldwide demand for oil. Conway G. Gittens has the..