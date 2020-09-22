GBP/USD turns lower as UK coronavirus cases rebound Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

The GBP/USD pair dropped in overnight trading as traders started to worry about the rising number of COVID cases in the UK. It is trading at 1.2820, which is lower than last week's high of 1.3011. UK COVID cases rise The number of COVID cases in the UK has been rising, putting more pressure to the sterling. Yesterday, the country confirmed more than 4,368 cases. That was a bigger number than the 3,900 that it reported on Sunday. It was also significantly higher than the 352 that it reported on July 6. In total, the country has reported more than


