Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

GBP/USD turns lower as UK coronavirus cases rebound

Invezz Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
GBP/USD turns lower as UK coronavirus cases reboundThe GBP/USD pair dropped in overnight trading as traders started to worry about the rising number of COVID cases in the UK. It is trading at 1.2820, which is lower than last week’s high of 1.3011. UK COVID cases rise The number of COVID cases in the UK has been rising, putting more pressure to the sterling. Yesterday, the country confirmed more than 4,368 cases. That was a bigger number than the 3,900 that it reported on Sunday. It was also significantly higher than the 352 that it reported on July 6. In total, the country has reported more than
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus: India's Covid tally past 54 lakh with over 86 lakh cases reported in 24 hours|Oneindia

Coronavirus: India's Covid tally past 54 lakh with over 86 lakh cases reported in 24 hours|Oneindia 01:21

 India has reached another grim milestone in its battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic with the Covid tally past 54 lakhs. 86,961 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours with the total cases of 54, 87,580. 93,356 patients have recovered from the infection in the country in the last 24 hours. 1,130...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UArizona deals with spike of COVID cases [Video]

UArizona deals with spike of COVID cases

UArizona deals with spike of COVID cases as quarantine continues.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:20Published
Coronavirus: Areas in England with most new cases per 100,000 people [Video]

Coronavirus: Areas in England with most new cases per 100,000 people

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities. In Bolton, 540 new caseswere recorded in the seven days to September 17 – the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
India reports over 92 thousand cases, more recoveries than cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

India reports over 92 thousand cases, more recoveries than cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, Single day cases remain over 90,000 but India's recovery rate is has brought some hope.According to the Health Ministry data For the second..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Leaked emails from Nashville show city kept secret the truth that few coronavirus cases come from city's bars and restaurants

 (Natural News) Leaked emails sent between the Office of the Mayor of Nashville, Tennessee and the Metro Public Health Department of Nashville and Davidson...
NaturalNews.com

Netanyahu announces second nationwide lockdown as cases surge in Israel

Netanyahu announces second nationwide lockdown as cases surge in Israel Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday announced a new countrywide lockdown will be imposed amid a stubborn surge in coronavirus cases,...
WorldNews

European Stocks Close Notably Lower On Growth Concerns, Virus Jitters

 European stocks ended notably lower on Friday amid rising worries about a surge in coronavirus cases across Europe and several other parts of the world, and...
RTTNews


Tweets about this

InvezzPortal

iNVEZZ GBP/USD turns lower as UK coronavirus cases rebound - https://t.co/RVwZauwmQ6 https://t.co/HWZHOvIbgx 47 minutes ago