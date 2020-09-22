Nasdaq teams up with Hashdex to launch Bitcoin ETF Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

A major fund manager from Brazil, known as Hashdex, has just partnered up with Nasdaq. The two decided to launch the world’s first Bitcoin ETF, and to do it on the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX). Bitcoin ETF coming on BSX The decision is extremely important for the crypto industry, and so far, it appears that the stock exchange is on board with the idea. In fact, it recently announced that it approved the so-called Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index, and that 3 million Class E shares will be issued on the platform and available for trade. A local media outlet, Infomoney, A major fund manager from Brazil, known as Hashdex, has just partnered up with Nasdaq. The two decided to launch the world’s first Bitcoin ETF, and to do it on the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX). Bitcoin ETF coming on BSX The decision is extremely important for the crypto industry, and so far, it appears that the stock exchange is on board with the idea. In fact, it recently announced that it approved the so-called Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index, and that 3 million Class E shares will be issued on the platform and available for trade. A local media outlet, Infomoney, 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

