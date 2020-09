🐋park juli🐋 RT @kookiejungggg: im so scared leaving this app, knowing that when i came back, i might have missed something like a live, a selca or what… 7 minutes ago FT for Schools What you might have missed on day 1 of UNGA and Climate Week https://t.co/JVf3W2zL6p 31 minutes ago FT Markets What you might have missed on day 1 of UNGA and Climate Week https://t.co/JEZJVfAWLt 33 minutes ago FT Opinion Gillian Tett: What you might have missed on day 1 of UNGA and Climate Week https://t.co/u6JxHSVBQW 33 minutes ago Dan @tfirbs1908 @bluearmyhtfc @htafc I never even thought of that scenario. Might give them a call again and see what t… https://t.co/9ovD0bcVJh 2 hours ago