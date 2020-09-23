The Top 3 Energy ETFs Of The Decade Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

An ETF explosion has taken over the financial market as exchange-traded funds enjoy the lion’s share of investment dollars globally--even as investors continue flocking to passive funds and shunning actively-managed mutual funds. The sheer growth numbers have industry punters licking their chops. From just a handful of offerings a couple of decades ago, we're now bombarded with a cornucopia of everything ETF: 136 providers in the United States now offer 2,062 ETFs to investors backed by an impressive $5 trillion in assets under management… 👓 View full article

