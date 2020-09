Stock Alert: SPI Energy Soars 250% On New EV Subsidiary Launch Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) surged over 250% on Wednesday morning after the company announced it has launched a new electric vehicle subsidiary, EdisonFuture. 👓 View full article

