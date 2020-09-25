Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fact or Fiction: Has Joe Biden Advocated Cutting Social Security?

Motley Fool Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
The answer isn't as cut and dried as you might think.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Half of women business owners feared they would have to close their doors for good due to COVID-19 [Video]

Half of women business owners feared they would have to close their doors for good due to COVID-19

Fifty-four percent of women-owned businesses genuinely feared they'd have to permanently shut their doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research conducted for October's National..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Truth be Told: Biden's Social Security advertisement [Video]

Truth be Told: Biden's Social Security advertisement

A political advertisement run by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign takes aim at a tax cut made by President Trump that they claim could deplete Social Security in the next three..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:51Published
Reality Check: 1st Presidential Debate [Video]

Reality Check: 1st Presidential Debate

Pat Kessler separates fact from fiction from the claims made during the chaotic first presidential debate (1:57).WCCO 4 News At 6 - September 30, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:57Published

Tweets about this

magnoliafarm

magnoliafarm @JoeBiden • FICTION: Biden said, “Social Security will be totally protected under me.” • FACT: For 40 years, Joe Bi… https://t.co/PK5KUHKUq3 3 hours ago

magnoliafarm

magnoliafarm • FICTION: Biden said, “Social Security will be totally protected under me.” • FACT: For 40 years, Joe Biden advoca… https://t.co/e9PMH09lAi 4 hours ago

MrsFinkelstein1

🐾🐾🛹🌈dimac🇪🇺🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🍍 @JamesKroeger5 @arawilson @ThiaBallerina The Intercept????? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 And you call yourself an intellectual 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 You… https://t.co/nXImgOLoLa 5 hours ago

ellaella963

Ella @jules13122 @FLRealist @RobFirth64 @bobbywesson @ProudSocialist And no, he did not try to CUT SS. https://t.co/bPfT04agiV 4 days ago

lindafmanuel

Just*Another*Nasty*Woman☮️ RT @js26783_joe: FICTION! Fact or Fiction: Has Joe Biden Advocated Cutting Social Security? https://t.co/ZoMJvScwSl 6 days ago

js26783_joe

JScub FICTION! Fact or Fiction: Has Joe Biden Advocated Cutting Social Security? https://t.co/ZoMJvScwSl 1 week ago

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers Fact or Fiction: Has Joe Biden Advocated Cutting Social Security? (newsfeedback@fool.com (Sean Williams)/Fool.com -… https://t.co/6ciyBnx3ms 1 week ago