Cineworld stock is down 83% YTD. Should I invest? Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Cineworld (LON: CINE) stock price trades nearly 83% lower since the beginning of the year. The operator of the cinema chain is still struggling to recover after the COVID-19 outbreak dealt a big blow to its sales in the first half of the year. Fundamental analysis: Record loss reported The UK-based company reported financial half-year financial results on Thursday. Cineworld suffered a record pre-tax loss of $1.6 billion for the first half to June 30 as the pandemic forced its cinemas to shut. Sales fell over two-thirds to $712.4 million. Unlike some other industries that have recovered to the full Cineworld (LON: CINE) stock price trades nearly 83% lower since the beginning of the year. The operator of the cinema chain is still struggling to recover after the COVID-19 outbreak dealt a big blow to its sales in the first half of the year. Fundamental analysis: Record loss reported The UK-based company reported financial half-year financial results on Thursday. Cineworld suffered a record pre-tax loss of $1.6 billion for the first half to June 30 as the pandemic forced its cinemas to shut. Sales fell over two-thirds to $712.4 million. Unlike some other industries that have recovered to the full 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

