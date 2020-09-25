What we know about Palantir ahead of potential IPO Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Data-ming-software company Palantir Technologies will transition to a public company on Sept. 30 through a direct listing, The Wall Street Journal reported. Palantir: An unprofitable business Palantir creates software that helps enterprises sort and analyzes their data and the company also has government contracts to provide anti-terrorism tools, according to WSJ. The company has yet to record a profit since it was co-founded in 2003. Total net loss in 2019 was $579.6 million, roughly the same it was in the year prior. American investors missed out on the prior hot IPO after China-based Ant opted to list its stock on

