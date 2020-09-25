Tightening Supply Pushes Rhodium Prices To All-Time High Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The rhodium price has been on a stomach-churning ride this year, rocketing from $6,050 an ounce at the start of 2020 to a high of $13,800 an ounce by March 10, only to plummet to $7,800 an ounce before the end of that month as covid-19 spread around the world. This week it hit a new all time high of $14,490 an ounce before slipping to just below $14,000 on Wednesday. Like its sister metals palladium and platinum, rhodium’s main application is to clean vehicle emissions, and surging demand amid tighter pollution regulation, particularly in… 👓 View full article

