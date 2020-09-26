American Airlines secures £4.32 billion in government loan
Saturday, 26 September 2020 () In an announcement on Friday, American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) revealed to have secured a government loan worth £4.32 billion. The company also expressed confidence that it would be able to secure access to an additional £1.57 billion next month once the U.S. Treasury’s £19.62 billion loan package is allocated to several airlines. American Airlines jumped more than 2% in extended trading on Friday. On a year to date basis, shares of the company are close to 60% down in the stock market. Learn more about how to invest in the stock market. Southwest and Delta Airlines will not tap into
