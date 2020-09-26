Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

American Airlines secures £4.32 billion in government loan

Invezz Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
American Airlines secures £4.32 billion in government loanIn an announcement on Friday, American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) revealed to have secured a government loan worth £4.32 billion. The company also expressed confidence that it would be able to secure access to an additional £1.57 billion next month once the U.S. Treasury’s £19.62 billion loan package is allocated to several airlines. American Airlines jumped more than 2% in extended trading on Friday. On a year to date basis, shares of the company are close to 60% down in the stock market. Learn more about how to invest in the stock market. Southwest and Delta Airlines will not tap into
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kodak Stock Rises 84% [Video]

Kodak Stock Rises 84%

Business Insider reports that on Wednesday Kodak stock soared. The jump comes after a special committee it hired found that it did not violate any laws related a $765 million loan from the US..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Companies that support BLM [Video]

Companies that support BLM

American Airlines is letting their employees wear black lives matter pins, following American Airlines, Delta Airlines, Starbucks, Microsoft and IBM all allow their employees to show support of the..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:25Published
Indian airlines follow COVID precautionary measures to ensure safe air travel amid pandemic [Video]

Indian airlines follow COVID precautionary measures to ensure safe air travel amid pandemic

Number of people travelling by air increased gradually, months after domestic air travel resumed in the country amid COVID-19 pandemic. Government guidelines and SOPs are being followed by airlines and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:30Published

Related news from verified sources

American Airlines secures $5.5 billion Treasury loan, could tap more

American Airlines secures $5.5 billion Treasury loan, could tap more CHICAGO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – American Airlines said on Friday it has secured a $5.5 billion government loan and could tap up to $2 billion more in October...
WorldNews

American Airlines to get $5.5bn loan from US Treasury

 NEW YORK: American Airlines has agreed to a $5.5 billion loan from the US Treasury as it aims to ride out the downturn caused by the coronavirus, the carrier...
Bangkok Post


Tweets about this