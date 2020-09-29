Investors take an interest in Chinese government bonds as possible inclusion in the global index looms
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 () In 1980, sponsors of China’s Yizheng Chemical Fibers needed capital to create a large-scale chemical fiber plant. Government-owned institutions were unable to assist. Having nowhere to turn onshore, Yizheng issued bonds worth 50 million USD overseas to raise funds, becoming the first Chinese enterprise in the modern era to enter the international bond market. Almost forty years now, and issuers in China don’t have a project offshore to attract foreign capital, and investors are coming to China. For decades now, investing in China overseas was considered problematic and controlled. Chinese government bonds may be the second largest in the world,