Investors take an interest in Chinese government bonds as possible inclusion in the global index looms Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

In 1980, sponsors of China’s Yizheng Chemical Fibers needed capital to create a large-scale chemical fiber plant. Government-owned institutions were unable to assist. Having nowhere to turn onshore, Yizheng issued bonds worth 50 million USD overseas to raise funds, becoming the first Chinese enterprise in the modern era to enter the international bond market. Almost forty years now, and issuers in China don’t have a project offshore to attract foreign capital, and investors are coming to China. For decades now, investing in China overseas was considered problematic and controlled. Chinese government bonds may be the second largest in the world, In 1980, sponsors of China’s Yizheng Chemical Fibers needed capital to create a large-scale chemical fiber plant. Government-owned institutions were unable to assist. Having nowhere to turn onshore, Yizheng issued bonds worth 50 million USD overseas to raise funds, becoming the first Chinese enterprise in the modern era to enter the international bond market. Almost forty years now, and issuers in China don’t have a project offshore to attract foreign capital, and investors are coming to China. For decades now, investing in China overseas was considered problematic and controlled. Chinese government bonds may be the second largest in the world, 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Photo exhibition on Uyghur genocide held outside UN office in Geneva



A photo exhibition titled "Stop Uyghur Genocide! Stop Uyghur Forced Labour" was organised at Broken Chair in front of UN during the 45th Human Rights Council Session in Geneva. The World Uyghur.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:42 Published 5 days ago NYPD Officer Baimadajie Angwang Arrested For Allegedly Acting As Agent Of Chinese Government



An NYPD officer faces a variety of charges after being accused of acting as an agent of the Chinese government. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:34 Published 1 week ago Investors Dumped Stocks, Bought Bonds: What Wall Street’s Saying



Mixed economic data culminated in a lost day in the market. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:32 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this

