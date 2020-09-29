Could ESG Investing Disrupt The LNG Boom? Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Global natural gas demand and within it, liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand, is set to grow in the long term, despite the setback in demand for all kinds of energy due to the coronavirus pandemic. Coal-to-gas switching from North America to Europe and Asia, as well as increased use of natural gas in the industrial sector, will drive demand for LNG over the next two decades, analysts and the key players in the LNG market say. However, the expected growth in demand in LNG consumption through 2040 is not without risks, most of which have… 👓 View full article

