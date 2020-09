Jamie Adams πŸ’ƒ RT @MyWallStHQ: When the stock market opens later today, shares in secretive data firm Palantir will be available to purchase for the first… 6 hours ago MyWallSt When the stock market opens later today, shares in secretive data firm Palantir will be available to purchase for t… https://t.co/P6wWzZMMK3 6 hours ago TP RT @grizzlemedia: Palantir Starts Trading Wednesday: A.I. Mirage or Government-backed Unicorn? $PLTR We lay it all out: - Where we think s… 1 day ago Grizzle Palantir Starts Trading Wednesday: A.I. Mirage or Government-backed Unicorn? $PLTR We lay it all out: - Where we t… https://t.co/pCuzjmrB5K 1 day ago BOOKAYBOSCOLO RT @OddStockTrader: If Palantir opens at $10 This thing will 3x intra-day. Mark my words https://t.co/tO0XYmcBE8 3 days ago Cody P. If Palantir opens at $10 This thing will 3x intra-day. Mark my words https://t.co/tO0XYmcBE8 4 days ago