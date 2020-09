Equity indices nudge lower on weak global cues, banking stocks dip



Equity benchmark indices traded lower during early hours on Thursday on the back of weak global cues after the US Federal Reserve indicated the interest rate could stay close to zero for years. At.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09 Published 2 weeks ago

Latin America is the most affected with a collapse of 94% of wildlife since 1970



The world lost more than two-thirds of vertebrates in less than 50 years and the tropical areas of Central and South America are the most affected with a collapse of 94%, according to a report by the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:04 Published 2 weeks ago