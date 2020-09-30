Global  
 

Are “Energy Communities” The Future Of Renewables?

Wednesday, 30 September 2020
There is a new emerging trend in renewable energy with a rather idyllic sounding name: energy communities. These communities are designed as a model for the brave new world of producer-consumers--individuals that not only take energy from the grid, but feed back into it via their personal energy production devices, most commonly solar panels. These “prosumers” are transforming the way that utilities function within and interact with communities, and have raised questions about how to move forward in a rapidly changing energy landscape.…
