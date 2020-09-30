Venezuela Sees Oil Revenue Fall By 99% As U.S. Sanctions Sting Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Venezuela’s foreign currency revenues—almost all of which come from crude oil sales—have plunged by 99 percent since 2014, Nicolas Maduro said, blaming most of the losses on the “persecution and criminal blockade” of Venezuela’s oil exports. “In six years of persecution and criminal blockade against Venezuela, the country lost 99 percent of its foreign currency income,” Maduro said on Twitter, sharing a graph showing that Venezuela’s foreign currency income slumped from US$56.6 billion in 2013… 👓 View full article

