Venezuela Sees Oil Revenue Fall By 99% As U.S. Sanctions Sting

OilPrice.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Venezuela’s foreign currency revenues—almost all of which come from crude oil sales—have plunged by 99 percent since 2014, Nicolas Maduro said, blaming most of the losses on the “persecution and criminal blockade” of Venezuela’s oil exports. “In six years of persecution and criminal blockade against Venezuela, the country lost 99 percent of its foreign currency income,” Maduro said on Twitter, sharing a graph showing that Venezuela’s foreign currency income slumped from US$56.6 billion in 2013…
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: President Nicolás Maduro says Venezuela's oil revenue collapses 99% in 6 years

President Nicolás Maduro says Venezuela's oil revenue collapses 99% in 6 years 02:20

 Venezuela's oil revenue has collapsed 99 percent over the last six years, President Nicolás Maduro said, blaming financial sanctions put in place by the US for much of the loss.

