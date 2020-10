Will stocks suffer from the President's diagnosis



The stock market is doing fine after the news of the President's positive test. A stock investor gives us advice on dealing with an uncertain future. Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN Published 3 hours ago

Former White House Physician on President Trump Getting COVID-19



A former White House physician joined TheStreet to discuss President Trump getting COVID-19. Credit: The Street Duration: 06:05 Published 4 hours ago