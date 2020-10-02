Global  
 

Markets roundup: Stocks plunge while gold and yen gain as Trump tests positive for COVID-19

Friday, 2 October 2020
Markets roundup: Stocks plunge while gold and yen gain as Trump tests positive for COVID-19Volatile financial markets have welcomed European traders and investors this morning after the U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania had tested positive for coronavirus and went into quarantine. Trump tests positive  Donald Trump confirmed on Twitter that he and his wife Melania are positive on COVID-19 infection. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!,” Trump said. Trump is 74 years old and is at great risk for Covid-19 because of his age and being overweight. Trump had no serious health issues during his time as a president, however, he hasn’t
News video: Testing positive for Covid-19 undermines Trump's message on virus, says expert

Testing positive for Covid-19 undermines Trump's message on virus, says expert 01:20

 Julie Norman, lecturer at University College London's Centre on US Politicsreacts to the news that Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19.

