Norway’s Oil Worker Strike Could Take 330,000 Boepd Off The Market

Friday, 2 October 2020

Around 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), or 8 percent of Norway’s oil and gas production, would be affected after a Norwegian workers’ union steps up a strike action on October 4, the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG) said on Friday. NOG has been negotiating with trade unions representing offshore workers for weeks. The association and the trade unions were disagreeing over annual pay for offshore workers, and after failing to reach an agreement, the matter went to mediators. The Norwegian Union of Industry and… 👓 View full article

