MIT Scientists: Nuclear Fusion Energy Could Be Closer Than Thought Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The decades-old dream of many scientists and science fiction writers may come true at some point over the next decade. Researchers at MIT and a startup spun out of MIT are working on a nuclear fusion experiment, which they are fairly certain will achieve its goal of creating a hot burning plasma to produce for the first time ever fusion energy more than the energy consumed to generate that fusion energy. Nuclear fusion has long been considered the answer to zero-emission by-product-free energy generation. However, no one has cracked…


