Oil Exploration In Norway Slumps By A Third

Monday, 5 October 2020 () Oil exploration in the Norwegian continental shelf has slumped by close to a third amid the oil price rout, according to oil and gas research firm Westwood. The news is not a surprise at a time when all oil and gas companies--even the supermajors--are cutting spending and delaying or canceling new exploration projects. For Norway, exploration is particularly important because most of its production comes from mature fields with only a few new discoveries ensuring the sustainability of the oil and gas industry. On top of these trends, some oil workers…
In trading on Thursday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Oasis Petroleum, off about 23.5% and..
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08Published
The Crime Branch of Delhi Police busted an interstate gang involved in theft of aviation oil from IOCL pipelines. Six persons have been arrested including a receiver of stolen aviation oil. There were..