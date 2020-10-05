Global  
 

Oil Exploration In Norway Slumps By A Third

OilPrice.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Oil exploration in the Norwegian continental shelf has slumped by close to a third amid the oil price rout, according to oil and gas research firm Westwood. The news is not a surprise at a time when all oil and gas companies--even the supermajors--are cutting spending and delaying or canceling new exploration projects. For Norway, exploration is particularly important because most of its production comes from mature fields with only a few new discoveries ensuring the sustainability of the oil and gas industry. On top of these trends, some oil workers…
