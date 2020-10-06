Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Higher Open Expected For Thai Stock Market

RTTNews Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
The Thai stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 25 points or 2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,240-point plateau and it's got a green light for Tuesday's trade.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Financial Expert: Trump’s Health And The Stock Market [Video]

Financial Expert: Trump’s Health And The Stock Market

Local financial professional Justin Halverson joined us to talk about President Trump’s effect on the stock market while he is treated for COVID-19. (3:59)WCCO This Morning - Oct. 5, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:58Published
US Stocks Climbs Amid Extended Tech Rally [Video]

US Stocks Climbs Amid Extended Tech Rally

On Thursday, US stocks climbed. The increase comes as tech giants attempted to reclaim record highs. The tech sector has fueled outsize volatility in recent sessions as investors reconcile lofty stock..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:40Published
Tesla Stock Rallies 10% [Video]

Tesla Stock Rallies 10%

On Wednesday, Tesla shares rallied as much as 10%. The rally added about $32 billion in market value to the company. Other tech stocks like Apple, Amazon were also in the green after the Nasdaq..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Higher Open Called For Thai Stock Market

 The Thai stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, sinking more than 25 points or 2 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now...
RTTNews

Lower Open Anticipated For Hong Kong Stock Market

 Ahead of the long weekend for the Mid-Autumn Festival, the Hong Kong stock market had moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day...
RTTNews

Dollar Tree to hire more than 25 thousand workers for its stores and distribution centres

Dollar Tree to hire more than 25 thousand workers for its stores and distribution centres In an announcement on Tuesday, Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) said it will hire over 25 thousand workers to meet the increase in demand at its stores and...
Invezz


Tweets about this