Higher Open Expected For Thai Stock Market Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

The Thai stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 25 points or 2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,240-point plateau and it's got a green light for Tuesday's trade.


